Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $93,706.11 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $93,706.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PLXS opened at $84.48 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $100.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.12.
About Plexus (Get Rating)
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
