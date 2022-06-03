Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $93,706.11 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $93,706.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PLXS opened at $84.48 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $100.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 72.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.4% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Plexus by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.12.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

