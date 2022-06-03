PlayDapp Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15.05 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $200.93 million and approximately $15.05 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PlayDapp has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. One PlayDapp coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayDapp Coin Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,829,427 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

