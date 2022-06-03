Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.97 million.

NASDAQ:PXLW traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.15. 3,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.27. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.35.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 26.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.69.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $26,630.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,400,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pixelworks by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

