PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PGP stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.52. 1,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,864. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $11.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter worth $1,353,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $349,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

