PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of PZC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.83. The stock had a trading volume of 851 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,647. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $11.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,187 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

