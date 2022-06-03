PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

NYSE PCK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

