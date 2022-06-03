Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$215.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.40 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Photronics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

PLAB stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 30,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,370. Photronics has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,443. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $253,896 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Photronics by 3,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Photronics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

