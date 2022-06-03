Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Boosted by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $106.05. 9,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,399. The company has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.