PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ISD opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $232,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

