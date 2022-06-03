PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

