PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.
Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $16.66.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
