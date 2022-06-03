Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 4,600.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of TLK opened at $29.92 on Monday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 722,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 108,692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

