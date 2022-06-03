Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

NYSE PRGO traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $39.44. 16,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,513. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -60.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

