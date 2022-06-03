Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) is Centerstone Investors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Centerstone Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Perrigo accounts for approximately 9.0% of Centerstone Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Centerstone Investors LLC owned 0.20% of Perrigo worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Perrigo by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after buying an additional 307,689 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Perrigo by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Perrigo by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Perrigo by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.46. 5,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,513. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

