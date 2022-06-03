PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $12,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PKI opened at $150.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.37 and a 52 week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

