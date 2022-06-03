PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PEPG stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. PepGen has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen Inc is based in BOSTON.

