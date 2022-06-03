PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of PEPG stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. PepGen has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $16.99.
About PepGen (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PepGen (PEPG)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.