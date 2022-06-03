PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $651,560.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 351,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,608,709.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 6.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

