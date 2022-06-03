Pennon Group’s (PNN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.45) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.28) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,120 ($14.17) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,140.29 ($14.43).

LON PNN opened at GBX 1,010 ($12.78) on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of GBX 712.33 ($9.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,335 ($16.89). The company has a market capitalization of £2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,061.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,093.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a GBX 26.83 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is -3.33%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

