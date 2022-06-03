Pendle Price Reaches $0.0485 on Exchanges (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Pendle has a market capitalization of $7.68 million and approximately $861,129.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.18 or 0.01579904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00421188 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031523 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000275 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

