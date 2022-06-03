Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$50.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target (up previously from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$52.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.06 billion and a PE ratio of 22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.88. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$37.02 and a 1 year high of C$52.62.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.04 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.04%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.21, for a total value of C$98,325.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$700,384.48. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total value of C$136,876.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,995 shares in the company, valued at C$903,888.85. Insiders sold a total of 26,855 shares of company stock worth $1,330,010 over the last 90 days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

