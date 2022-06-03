Peet DeFi One Day Trading Volume Tops $35,657.00 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Peet DeFi coin can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Peet DeFi has a market capitalization of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 54.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.04 or 0.01032905 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00409856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031738 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Peet DeFi Coin Profile

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance . The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

Peet DeFi Coin Trading

