PDT Partners LLC Sells 39,778 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,778 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Berkeley Lights worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 31.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after buying an additional 161,019 shares during the period. Brandywine Managers LLC raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 148,924 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $37,429.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,725 shares in the company, valued at $908,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jessica Hopfield bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $502,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 89.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

