PDT Partners LLC Increases Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVID. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Avid Technology by 31.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 54.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 34,258 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Asmar acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

