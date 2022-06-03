PDT Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CarParts.com by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,162 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,041,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CarParts.com by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,784,000 after purchasing an additional 373,946 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRTS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $8.14 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $166.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

