PDT Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Joint worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Joint by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Joint by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 345,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Joint by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Joint by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Joint by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,427 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JYNT stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.49 million, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 22,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $332,361.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,105,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,534,023.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 210,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,056 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

