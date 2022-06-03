PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,934,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PDC Energy stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

