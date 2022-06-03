Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Reduced by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Paycom Software worth $28,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Paycom Software by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Paycom Software by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.50.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Holly Faurot sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $54,382.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,857.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $303.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.95 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

