Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives $1,593.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,593.00.

PGPHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Partners Group stock traded up $56.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,068.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 163. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,128.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,350.82. Partners Group has a one year low of $966.20 and a one year high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

