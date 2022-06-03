ParkinGo 24-Hour Volume Hits $58.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $836,738.61 and approximately $58.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

