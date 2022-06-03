Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.81.

A number of research firms have commented on PRMRF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. 10,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 3.12. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $344.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.0779 dividend. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.82%.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

