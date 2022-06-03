Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Parachute has a total market cap of $351,895.52 and $84,616.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars.

