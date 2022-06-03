PancakeSwap (CAKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $721.05 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $721.05 million and $74.42 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $4.36 or 0.00014311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,465.92 or 0.99993481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001643 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 299,188,403 coins and its circulating supply is 165,443,493 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

