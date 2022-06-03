Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.35) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:PAF opened at GBX 19.98 ($0.25) on Monday. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.31). The company has a market cap of £383.52 million and a PE ratio of 6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.88.
