Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.35) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:PAF opened at GBX 19.98 ($0.25) on Monday. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 14.84 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.50 ($0.31). The company has a market cap of £383.52 million and a PE ratio of 6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.88.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Pan African Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.