Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.26-$2.29 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.43-$7.46 EPS.

Shares of PANW traded down $4.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $512.58. 946,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,885. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $351.00 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.65 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $555.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.29.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $626.48.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total transaction of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,108 shares of company stock worth $48,700,905 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $123,468,000 after purchasing an additional 119,565 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 210.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,730 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.