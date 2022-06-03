PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.21)-$(0.17) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.21). The company issued revenue guidance of $364-369 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.36 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.17 EPS.

PD stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. 2,078,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In other news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $142,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 43.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in PagerDuty by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $1,070,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.