PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Announces Earnings Results

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.
Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.
PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 43.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 485.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.
PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
