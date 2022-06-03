PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Announces Earnings Results

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at $27,989,849.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 43.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 485.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

