Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,651 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 2.4% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.07. 26,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,776. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.