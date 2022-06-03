Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $23.23 million and approximately $391,635.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,703.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,779.14 or 0.05989688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00211333 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.11 or 0.00653508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.60 or 0.00618112 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00073866 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 58,559,112 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.