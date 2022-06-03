Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Given New €6.60 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €5.20 ($5.59) to €6.60 ($7.10) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of OUTFF opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.
