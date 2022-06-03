Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.00

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.00 and traded as low as C$3.62. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 400,661 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on OSK. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -290.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.64, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.95.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

