Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives $772.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $772.50.

DNNGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 760.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. HSBC cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $36.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.83. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.4109 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th.

About Ørsted A/S (Get Rating)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

