Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.95

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.95 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 9.96 ($0.13). Orosur Mining shares last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12), with a volume of 310,143 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.38 million and a P/E ratio of 48.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.30.

In other Orosur Mining news, insider Louis Emmanuel Castro bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,325.91).

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its principal project is the Anzá exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

