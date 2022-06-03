ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ORIX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $97.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.84. ORIX has a 1-year low of $82.05 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.88). ORIX had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ORIX will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ORIX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 588,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,691,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 293,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,230,000 after buying an additional 57,508 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ORIX by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ORIX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

