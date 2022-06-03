Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE OEC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The firm had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.39%.

In related news, Director Dan F. Smith acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 87,872 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 478.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 15,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

