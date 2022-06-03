Origin Materials (ORGN) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Origin Materials to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials’ peers have a beta of -115.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 11,637% less volatile than the S&P 500.

35.2% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -10.24% -5.90% Origin Materials Competitors -372.02% 233.32% 17.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Origin Materials and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50 Origin Materials Competitors 286 1033 1310 44 2.42

Origin Materials currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.60%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 22.03%. Given Origin Materials’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A $42.09 million 8.37 Origin Materials Competitors $4.41 billion $410.92 million -56.85

Origin Materials’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials. Origin Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Origin Materials peers beat Origin Materials on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Origin Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

