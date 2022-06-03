Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 61,290 shares.The stock last traded at $40.39 and had previously closed at $41.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $961.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31.

Origin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

