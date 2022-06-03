Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Sold by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,803 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $714.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 109,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $620,483.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 56,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $334,226.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,575.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 677,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,526. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

About Organogenesis (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.