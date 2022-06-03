O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $718.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,520,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 96.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,414,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $631.61. 350,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,822. The company has a 50 day moving average of $662.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $665.99. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $519.32 and a fifty-two week high of $748.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.