Orbitcoin Price Tops $0.0770 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $248,069.73 and approximately $45.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

