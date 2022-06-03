Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,526,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.41. The company had a trading volume of 122,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,643. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $190.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

