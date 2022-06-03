Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lowered by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,059 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 26,635 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.5% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 375.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,498 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after buying an additional 172,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 131,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $81.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

